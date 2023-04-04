Maryland AG to release Archdiocese of Baltimore sex abuse report

The Maryland attorney general's office announced it will release its "redacted" report on child sex abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon.

The report will be released on the office's website. No press conference will be held, according to a notice released Tuesday.

The report had been sealed to protect grand jury proceedings, but a judge ruled in February that it should be released to the public.

According to the judge, the report names more than 150 priests who have either been charged with or accused of sexual abuse over the past 80 years. It also names people within the archdiocese who may have helped bury the accusations from more than 600 victims.

The archdiocese previously released a statement apologizing to the victims, saying it respects the court's decision to release the report. It added that it hopes this report brings some healing to the victims and survivors.

The Maryland attorney general's office started its investigation in 2019. Survivors of abuse have been fighting for the release of the report since it was finished in November 2022.

"We appreciate the apology, but apology and prayers do not make children safer," said David Lorenz, Maryland state director of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests.