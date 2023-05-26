At least 17 kids injured after school bus and tanker truck collide

Bus driver faces 30 counts of child abuse for slamming brakes
A school bus collided with a tanker truck at an intersection in rural South Carolina, sending passengers to the hospital.
At least 17 kids and one adult bus driver were hospitalized after a school bus collided with a tanker truck Thursday in rural South Carolina.
The accident happened at about 4 p.m. at an intersection near the rural town of Gilbert in Lexington County, which is next to the state's capital city of Columbia.
A local business caught the moment of impact on its security camera, followed by footage of some bystanders heading to help the bus of middle and high schoolers.
There were 43 students and one driver aboard, according to Lexington County School District One.
The district's superintendent, Gerrita Postlewait, said the district was grateful all 18 who were injured have now been released from the hospital.
"We want to express our deepest appreciation and gratitude to the first responders and Lexington Medical Center’s medical personnel for the care, concern and assistance provided yesterday," Postlewait said. "Their efforts helped ensure the safety and well-being of our students."
The district said its human resources and transportation personnel are conducting an investigation "following federal law and district procedures." It also said it's cooperating with the South Carolina Highway Patrol's investigation.
The bus driver will stay on leave, pending the outcomes of both investigations.
For now, school administrators and counselors are said to be providing support for students, with additional help on standby.
