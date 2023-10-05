At least 49 killed by a Russian missile strike on a cafe in Ukraine

White House pushes for even more Ukraine aid amid House turmoil
President Biden held a call Tuesday morning with nearly a dozen leaders of allies and partners to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to Ukraine.LEARN MORE
The attack on a store and cafe in Hroza village stands as one of the deadliest incidents in recent months.
Russian forces have launched a deadly missile attack in eastern Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of at least 49 people, according to the chief of staff for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Thursday's assault on a store and cafe in Hroza village, situated near the Kharkiv region, stands as one of the deadliest incidents in recent months. Zelenskyy condemned the assault as a "demonstrably brutal Russian crime" and a "completely deliberate act of terrorism."
The attack happened while Zelenskyy was at a summit of about 50 European leaders in Spain, as he continued to ask for support from Ukraine's allies. He urged Western allies to bolster Ukraine's air defenses, emphasizing the need to halt "Russian terror."
“Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for only one thing: to make its genocidal aggression the new norm for the whole world,” Zelenskyy said. “Now we are talking with European leaders, in particular, about strengthening our air defense, strengthening our soldiers, giving our country protection from terror. And we will respond to the terrorists.”
On Thursday, Russia deployed 29 drones targeting Ukraine's southern areas. Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 24 drones launched in the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions.
Furthermore, the U.K. Foreign Office says there's intelligence indicating that Russia might place sea mines near Ukrainian ports' vicinity with the intention of targeting civilian ships and attributing the act to Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
President Biden held a call Tuesday morning with nearly a dozen leaders of allies and partners to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to Ukraine.LEARN MORE
An American traveling through Dubai spent months there after being accused of 'assaulting and insulting' a female airport employee.
Rescuers said the fact that the bus was electric contributed to the massive fire and made rescue operations more difficult.
The State Department laid out Beijing's tactics for molding public opinion, such as buying content and creating fake personas to spread its message.
Chipotle said robots and humans will work together at the Chipotle Cultivate Center in California to prepare entrees ordered online.
Brianna Coppage said she started the account as a way to support her household in addition to her salary as a teacher.
All the familiar faces are returning, as the entire cast from Season 48 will be back, along with the new addition of Chloe Troast.