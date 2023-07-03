4 injured, 4 killed in Philadelphia shooting

In Baltimore, the scene of a mass shooting is strangely quiet
Scripps News visited the Baltimore neighborhood where a weekend shooting killed two and left 28 others wounded.LEARN MORE
Police said at least 8 people, including two children, were shot on Monday night in the city's southwestern Kingsessing section.
Police said at least one suspect was in custody after a shooting on Monday night that left at least four people killed and four others injured in southwest Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that at least two juveniles were among those with gunshot wounds from the incident.
Reports said police responded to the emergency just after 8 p.m. local time on Monday night and later transported one of the minors to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Reports said an officer heard gunfire just before 8:30 p.m. and after found a victim around the city's South 56th Street and Chester Avenue. Officers reported hearing the sound of multiple shots.
Several reports came in describing a male individual armed with a rifle shooting in the area over a period of time.
Multiple other victims were taken by police to local hospitals, including a juvenile, WPVI reported.
Scripps News visited the Baltimore neighborhood where a weekend shooting killed two and left 28 others wounded.LEARN MORE
Local reports said the suspect was wearing a bulletproof vest and was armed with a rifle and a handgun.
Police reported they had apprehended the suspect just before 8:40 p.m. local time, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Police said they found additional magazines of ammunition in an alleyway.
The crime scene was described as sprawling, with a parked truck that had multiple bullet holes.
The justices voted 6-3 in favor of Republican-led states that sued the federal government over the program.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that a Colorado anti-discrimination law violates the religious rights of a business owner.
The jury deliberated for 19 hours over four days before reaching a verdict.
Lawmakers are pressuring the U.S.Department of Agriculture to go after meat companies over misleading labeling.
The CDC says a significant number of people officially didn't catch COVID by 2022. But there could be some reporting errors.
A hiker was reported missing Sunday evening, and found and pronounced dead early on Monday morning.