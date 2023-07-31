Attorney explains the timing of Trump's anticipated indictments

Trump's 2024 rivals ignored legal cases against him at Iowa GOP event
In his speech, the former president accused President Joe Biden of political interference.LEARN MORE
Former Trump impeachment attorney David Schoen talks with Scripps News about landmark legal cases that Trump now faces.
Christian Bryant speaks with former Trump impeachment attorney David Schoen ahead of the grand jury meeting Tuesday in the case that could result in the third indictment of the former president. Schoen spoke on the former president's legal strategy in this case and the other looming indictment against Trump in Fulton County, GA.
Schoen discussed the laws that apply to the counts against Trump, and potential defenses that Trump's attorneys may use in the classified documents case.
He also spoke on the timing of potential indictments, and their implications for the 2024 presidential race.
