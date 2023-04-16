Multiple dead in shooting at birthday party in Alabama
Reports say the shooting occurred at a dance studio during a possible birthday party for a teenager.
At least four people are dead in a small Alabama community after a mass shooting at a 16th birthday party.
Local media outlets are reporting as many as 20 others were injured, citing local law enforcement. The incident occurred in Dadeville, about an hour northeast of Montgomery. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it happened in the downtown area around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
The chaplain for the local police department and the local high school football team said most of the victims were teenagers, and a star athlete was among those killed.
There is still no word on what led to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and the White House says it is in touch with local law enforcement and is closely monitoring the situation.
