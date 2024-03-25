Authorities ID brothers attacked, 1 fatally, by mountain lion

1 killed, 1 injured in mountain lion attack in Northern California
State fish and wildlife wardens searched for the mountain lion in the Georgetown area of El Dorado County.LEARN MORE
The brothers from Mount Aukum, California, were looking for shed antlers before they were both attacked.
Authorities have identified the brothers who were attacked, one fatally, by a mountain lion in Northern California during the weekend.
Taylen Robert Claude Brooks, 21, was killed in a remote area northeast of Sacramento on Saturday in the first fatal encounter with a cougar in the state in two decades. His 18-year-old brother, Wyatt Jay Charles Brooks, survived and is expected to recover after multiple surgeries.
"We are all devastated by the tragic loss of Taylen yet thankful Wyatt is still with us and are well-aware the outcome could have been even worse," their family said in a statement released Monday. "These two young men being as close as any two brothers could be, lived a full energetic life enjoying the outdoors."
The Mount Aukum brothers were hunting for shed antlers near Georgetown, a small, historic town about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of the state capital. They had hunted and fished together almost daily.
California's Department of Fish and Wildlife said its wardens found the cougar and euthanized it. Mountain lions in the state have attacked humans previously, but the last fatal encounter was in 2004 in Orange County, according to a verified list kept by the agency.
Taylen Brooks worked with his father, Aaron, painting houses and cutting firewood. A talented guitar player, he also enjoyed fishing and was remembered as a "very kind and gentle soul."
Wyatt Brooks has been in a fire academy since September, hoping ultimately to be hired by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. His family described him as an avid baseball player and a bow-hunting enthusiast.
"A brother is a friend given by nature," the family wrote in their statement. "These two brothers were driven by nature."
State fish and wildlife wardens searched for the mountain lion in the Georgetown area of El Dorado County.LEARN MORE
The San Jose Police Department said the camera contained footage of people ages 4 to 85 using the restroom.
Researchers will be standing by to observe how animals' routines at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas are disrupted when skies dim on April 8.
The two-year Safe Place to Park program would provide a legal parking area for up to 40 Sedona employees living in their vehicles.
Russian intelligence services subsumed the late Yevgeny Prigozhin's network and Artificial Intelligence is amplifying their reach, sources tell us.
The projects will target emissions from industries like cement production and metalworks, which make up a big chunk of annual emissions.
“Social media harms children in a variety of ways,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “HB 3 gives parents a greater ability to protect their children."