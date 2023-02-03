Autumn Lockwood will be first Black woman to coach in the Super Bowl

Why is the Super Bowl halftime show such a big deal?
This is Lockwood's first season with the Eagles. She previously served as the coordinator of sports performance at the University of Houston.
Autumn Lockwood is breaking barriers in the NFL. She will become the first Black female to coach in the Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lockwood is a sports conditioning coach with the Eagles. She posted a picture on Instagram with the training staff after Philadelphia won the NFC Championship Game.
"So proud of the guys and how hard they work day in and day out and how hard they play for each other," she wrote.
She previously served as the coordinator of sports performance at the University of Houston. She also worked at the University of Nevada Las Vegas as a strength & conditioning assistant.
Lockwood attended the University of Arizona, where she played soccer.
This Super Bowl will also be significant for two other Black athletes, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. This is the first time two Black quarterbacks will go head-to-head in the game.
The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.
