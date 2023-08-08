watch live
toggle menu
Life

Baby name searches for 'Barbie' and 'Ken' skyrocket

Theaters aren't the only things seeing the effects of the new "Barbie" movie.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in "Barbie"
Warner Bros. Pictures
By Elina Tarkazikis
SMS
Posted: 1:44 p.m. Aug 8, 2023

Blockbuster film "Barbie" is having an effect that spans way beyond theaters.

Barbie dolls are selling out, pink has become a wardrobe staple, and now, even expecting parents are being influenced by the film.

Baby name searches for "Barbie" shot up 300% in July, and searches for the name "Ken" jumped 200%, babynames.com told TMZ.

According to the site, Barbie means "stranger" and peaked in popularity in the 1960s. Ken means "handsome" and peaked in 1960.

Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie" is set to pass the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors.

Billion-Dollar 'Barbie': Film breaks new record for female directors
Billion-Dollar 'Barbie': Film breaks new record for female directors

Billion-Dollar 'Barbie': Film breaks new record for female directors

Greta Gerwig's film is set to sail past the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales.

LEARN MORE