Bally Sports parent company files for bankruptcy protection
The owner of Ballys Sports has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as analysts watch to see if it's a sign of what's to come for the industry.
Diamond Sports Group, the parent company for Bally Sports, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection which will trigger an immediate separation from Sinclair Broadcast Group -- an agreement that began in 2021.
Bally Sports networks own the rights to 42 teams across the NBA, MLB and NHL in markets across the United States.
The company revealed details on the filing on Tuesday in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond, said the company "has determined that the best path forward for the company and its stakeholders is to restructure through a Chapter 11 process. We are utilizing this process to reset our capital structure and strengthen our balance sheet through the elimination of approximately $8 billion of debt."
Preschlack said, "The financial flexibility attained through this restructuring will allow DSG to evolve our business while continuing to provide exceptional live sports productions for our fans.”
The announcement comes just as the MLB is preparing to start its 2023 season, while the NHL and NBA are bringing their regular seasons to an end.
Fortnite developer fined $245M for duping users into unwanted charges
The Federal Trade Commision ordered Epic Games to pay $245 million to settle charges that the company tricked users into making unwanted purchases.By Storyblocks
Purina expands dog food recall over vitamin D levels
The company is recalling a prescription brand of dog food that may have elevated levels of vitamin D.By FDA
Meta to cut 13% of its workforce for a 2nd time
Meta's revenue declined in late 2022, prompting a second round of layoffs at Facebook and Instagram's parent company.By AP
Top Stories
Should police departments be able to use robots?
The question of how police departments can best use robots to help in dangerous work, specifically in deadly force, has sparked debate from the pubic.By San Francisco Chronicle / AP
Meet the woman who turned her basement into an immigration center
A former attorney and community activist turned her basement into a center to help migrants seeking asylum complete their applications.By Scripps News
Revolutionary Olympian Dick Fosbury has died at age 76
Fosbury died over the weekend at age 76 from lymphoma. But the "Fosbury flop" lives on, practiced by high jump athletes around the world.By AP