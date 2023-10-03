Baltimore police report at least 4 shot near Morgan State University

Police in Baltimore reported an active shooter situation late on Tuesday night and told those on the Morgan State University campus to shelter in place and avoid the area where shots were fired.

Baltimore Police spokesman Vernon Davis said at least four people had been shot. Police told students and others to avoid that area around the university's Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center.

At around 10 p.m. ET Baltimore Police sent out a notice on X telling people to avoid the area around the city's 1700 block of Argonne Drive.

Scripps News Baltimore reported that the ATF Special Division field office for Baltimore sent special agents to assist local police.

Scripps News Baltimore reporter Jack Watson reported a large police presence at Morgan State. He reported students on the campus told him they heard of the shooting around 9 p.m.

The University sent out a notice Tuesday night telling students there was an active investigation being conducted after multiple shots were fired near the campus.