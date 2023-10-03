Baltimore police report at least 4 shot near Morgan State University

Tennessee woman who was denied an abortion is running for office
Allie Phillips was denied a medically necessary abortion, and now her story is pushing her to run for Tennessee state office.LEARN MORE
Police told Morgan State University to shelter as they responded to an active shooter in the area. Multiple people were reportedly shot around 9 p.m.
Police in Baltimore reported an active shooter situation late on Tuesday night and told those on the Morgan State University campus to shelter in place and avoid the area where shots were fired.
Baltimore Police spokesman Vernon Davis said at least four people had been shot. Police told students and others to avoid that area around the university's Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center.
At around 10 p.m. ET Baltimore Police sent out a notice on X telling people to avoid the area around the city's 1700 block of Argonne Drive.
Scripps News Baltimore reported that the ATF Special Division field office for Baltimore sent special agents to assist local police.
Scripps News Baltimore reporter Jack Watson reported a large police presence at Morgan State. He reported students on the campus told him they heard of the shooting around 9 p.m.
The University sent out a notice Tuesday night telling students there was an active investigation being conducted after multiple shots were fired near the campus.
Kevin McCarthy has had his eyes on the role of Speaker of the House since at least 2015. Now he's been removed from the post after 269 days.
Over 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers were expected to strike in multiple states this week as the company and unions negotiated.
Part of the issue customers reported was the email appeared to be for those who bought gift cards — but those who didn't still received the email.
President Biden held a call Tuesday morning with nearly a dozen leaders of allies and partners to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to Ukraine.
Over 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers were expected to strike in multiple states this week as the company and unions negotiated.