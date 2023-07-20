'Barbie' is hitting the big screen, but is the movie meant for kids?

"Barbie" bursts into theaters this weekend after months of fanfare and more than a little pink paint. Barbie girls — and boys — of all ages will likely line up to see the much-hyped film, but is the movie meant for kids? Here’s what we know.

"Barbie" is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association (MPA). According to the organization, a PG-13 rating means "parents strongly cautioned" and indicates that some material present in the film may be inappropriate for children under 13.

"Barbie" earned a PG-13 rating due to suggestive references and brief language, according to Motherly. Stone went on to describe two scenes parents may want to be aware of: one in which a child melts a doll’s hair with a lighter and another in which a group of men harass Barbie, ending in a brief physical altercation.

What else will viewers find in “Barbie”? According to Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization that reviews media and technology with children and families in mind, the film contains “a couple of big brawls with silly weapons, slapstick chases [and] beer drinking” as well as the “bleeped use of ‘motherf—’ (plus ‘crap,’ ‘shut up,’ ‘oh my God,’ etc.).”

Common Sense Media also notes there is no sex in the movie but cautions that Kens are shown shirtless, Barbies get catcalled, and there are “suggestive references to the dolls’ bodies.” With all this in mind, the organization rates “Barbie” as appropriate for kids ages 11 and up.

Sure, there may be a few moments in the film parents want to watch out for, but there’s also a lot in the “Barbie” movie that parents likely want their children to see.

“Characters demonstrate empathy and perseverance,” writes Common Sense Media in their review, “And Barbieland is populated by a diverse group of Barbies and Kens from a range of body sizes, disability, and racial and ethnic backgrounds.”

While ultimately it’s your decision whether or not to take your child to see “Barbie,” Barbieland sounds like the kind of place any kid would be lucky to visit.

This story was originally published by Taylor Kuether on Simplemost.com.