Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection amid struggles

Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy protection as it begins winding down operations. The company says Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores and websites are still open and serving customers.
The company will stop accepting coupons on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond says if it can't find a buyer, it will be forced to go out of business.
"Through the filing of customary motions with the court, the company intends to uphold its commitments to customers, employees, and partners, including continued payment of employee wages and benefits, maintaining customer programs, and honoring obligations to critical vendors," Bed Bath & Beyond said in a press release.
The Chapter 11 filing comes after Bed Bath & Beyond faced hurdles in staying afloat. The company had initiated a "turnaround plan" in late 2022, and in January, hinted that it may need to file for bankruptcy should it not secure proper funding. Bed Bath & Beyond said in January that it reported "net sales of approximately $1.259 billion compared to $1.878 billion in the year-ago period, reflecting lower customer traffic and reduced levels of inventory availability, among other factors."
Back in 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond announced its intent to close around 200 stores over the next two years.
Lyft to lay off around 1,200 people to cut costs
Lyft announced that layoffs will be going into effect in the coming week. Hundreds of jobs are at stake.
IKEA investing $2.2 billion to expand its US footprint
The company said it plans to open eight new stores and nine "Plan & Order" points, creating 2,000 new jobs overall.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to report to prison in days
At her November sentencing, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was ordered to turn herself in in late April for her prison sentence.
Top Stories
Massive fire breaks out at Disneyland in California
Flames erupted as a 45-foot animatronic dragon caught fire during the Fantasmic nighttime water and fireworks show.
US suspends operations in Sudan amid ongoing violence
President Joe Biden had ordered the military to evacuate government personnel.
NBA star Kawhi Leonard's sister sentenced to life in prison for murder
Afaf Assad, 84, died four days after suffering a broken skull when she was attacked and robbed in the bathroom of a California casino in 2019.