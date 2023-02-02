Beyoncé announces dates for 'Renaissance' world tour

Beyoncé is going on tour for the first time in about four years.

The singer announced dates for the 2023 "Renaissance" world tour on Wednesday. The tour will kick off in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10. The first stop in the U.S. is on July 12 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Other cities include Nashville, Detroit, Tampa, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Kansas City.

Beyoncé drops new album 'Renaissance' The music artist's seventh record was released in July. LEARN MORE

Tickets are being sold in different groups by city. And you can register for the presale if you are a BeyHive member, a Citi card holder, a Verizon customer or a Verified Fan with Ticketmaster.

"Renaissance" is Beyoncé's latest album. Released on July 29, it went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

What's ahead for Ticketmaster, live music after Taylor Swift tour mess Ticketmaster's handling of Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour could affect major tours going forward as lawsuits and fans push misconduct allegations. LEARN MORE

Beyoncé returned to the stage last month, playing a show in Dubai for the opening of a resort. However, she reportedly did not perform any songs from "Renaissance."

Fans are hoping Beyoncé may give a preview of her upcoming tour at the Grammys later this month. She is nominated for nine awards.

Click here for the full list of tour dates and locations.