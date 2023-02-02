Beyoncé announces dates for 'Renaissance' world tour

Beyoncé drops new album 'Renaissance'
Beyoncé's first tour in about four years will kick off in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10.
The singer announced dates for the 2023 "Renaissance" world tour on Wednesday. The tour will kick off in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10. The first stop in the U.S. is on July 12 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Other cities include Nashville, Detroit, Tampa, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Kansas City.
Tickets are being sold in different groups by city. And you can register for the presale if you are a BeyHive member, a Citi card holder, a Verizon customer or a Verified Fan with Ticketmaster.
"Renaissance" is Beyoncé's latest album. Released on July 29, it went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Beyoncé returned to the stage last month, playing a show in Dubai for the opening of a resort. However, she reportedly did not perform any songs from "Renaissance."
Fans are hoping Beyoncé may give a preview of her upcoming tour at the Grammys later this month. She is nominated for nine awards.
