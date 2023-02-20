Biden In Poland To Mark One Year Since Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

President Joe Biden is returning to Poland to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine — a war that's killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions more.

The president will give a speech outside the royal castle in Warsaw — the same place he sought to rally the world's democracies in March 2022.

The White House says President Biden will thank Poland for its support and remind the world of the need to stand with Ukraine. He will also meet with Poland's president and leaders of eastern flank allies known as the "Bucharest Nine."

Biden visits Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: 'Kyiv stands' During the surprise visit, Biden announced an additional $500 million in U.S. assistance — on top of the more than $50 billion already provided. LEARN MORE

The president's visit comes as public support for the war is slowly waning in the U.S.

A December poll from Ipsos found 48% of Americans believe the U.S. should support Ukraine for "as long as it takes" — down from 58% in July.

Attitudes in Congress have also shifted, with a handful of House Republicans publicly calling for an end to any additional financial support to Ukraine.

"I will not vote for one more dollar to Ukraine," Rep. Matt Gaetz said. "I will not vote for one more piece of material to Ukraine."

The White House has balked at similar statements, insisting that Congress will continue to approve aid for the war.

So far, the U.S. has committed more than $50 billion in economic, humanitarian and security assistance.

Russia's invasion also prompted NATO to bolster its eastern flank, with the U.S. helping by sending military forces into Europe.

But as Ukraine heads into a second year of war, President Biden faces the task of convincing Americans that the stakes extend well beyond eastern Europe.