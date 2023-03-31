Biden responds to Trump indictment — kind of

President Joe Biden was asked about the indictment of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, while leaving the White House for Mississippi on Friday. But he refused to weigh in.

"I have no comment on that," Biden said.

Pressed on the issue, Biden responded, "No, I'm not going to talk about Trump's indictment."

Trump was indicted by a grand jury Thursday in connection to hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. The indictment remains under seal, meaning the exact charges have not been revealed.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said it is coordinating the surrender and arraignment process with Trump's lawyers.

“We contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected,” Bragg said.

Generally, when a person is indicted in New York, they are handcuffed, fingerprinted and a mug shot is taken. However, Trump is no ordinary defendant. It's unclear whether Trump will be handcuffed or whether his arrest will play out in front of cameras.

Also, it's very unlikely Trump will be going through the process alone. As a former president, he is granted Secret Service protection at all times.