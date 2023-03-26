Biden deploys federal aid to tornado-wrecked Mississippi

President Joe Biden has deployed federal aid to Mississippi after a series of tornadoes ravaged the state Friday night.

The president approved the state's disaster declaration early Sunday morning, making federal funding available to individuals impacted in the counties of Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey.

This comes as FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell heads to Mississippi to determine where the most immediate support is needed.

"To those impacted by these devastating storms, and to the first responders and emergency personnel working to help their fellow Americans: we will do everything we can to help. We will be there as long as it takes. We will work together to deliver the support you need to recover," President Biden said in a statement.

The series of tornadoes that tore through Mississippi left 26 dead and dozens injured, according to official reports, making it the deadliest tornado event in 12 years, records from the National Weather Service show.

The storm destroyed homes and businesses and shot down trees and power lines. Issues with access to the internet and phone signals have presented additional challenges to residents.

Governor Reeves thanked President Biden for his outpouring of support.

Thank you to our entire federal delegation for the support and to President Biden for recognizing the scale of the damage in Mississippi and quickly approving our disaster declaration—a critical step in disaster response.



Respond, Recover, Rebuild together. That is the mission. — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 26, 2023

"Thank you to our entire federal delegation for the support and to President Biden for recognizing the scale of the damage in Mississippi and quickly approving our disaster declaration—a critical step in disaster response. Respond, Recover, Rebuild together. That is the mission," Reeves said on Twitter Sunday.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency also warned of an impending storm Sunday evening where tornadoes “cannot be ruled out.”