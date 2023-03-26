Biden deploys federal aid to tornado-wrecked Mississippi
President Joe Biden is providing Mississippi with full federal support after a series of tornadoes killed 26 and destroyed homes and businesses.
President Joe Biden has deployed federal aid to Mississippi after a series of tornadoes ravaged the state Friday night.
The president approved the state's disaster declaration early Sunday morning, making federal funding available to individuals impacted in the counties of Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey.
This comes as FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell heads to Mississippi to determine where the most immediate support is needed.
"To those impacted by these devastating storms, and to the first responders and emergency personnel working to help their fellow Americans: we will do everything we can to help. We will be there as long as it takes. We will work together to deliver the support you need to recover," President Biden said in a statement.
The series of tornadoes that tore through Mississippi left 26 dead and dozens injured, according to official reports, making it the deadliest tornado event in 12 years, records from the National Weather Service show.
The storm destroyed homes and businesses and shot down trees and power lines. Issues with access to the internet and phone signals have presented additional challenges to residents.
Governor Reeves thanked President Biden for his outpouring of support.
Thank you to our entire federal delegation for the support and to President Biden for recognizing the scale of the damage in Mississippi and quickly approving our disaster declaration—a critical step in disaster response.— Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 26, 2023
Respond, Recover, Rebuild together. That is the mission.
"Thank you to our entire federal delegation for the support and to President Biden for recognizing the scale of the damage in Mississippi and quickly approving our disaster declaration—a critical step in disaster response. Respond, Recover, Rebuild together. That is the mission," Reeves said on Twitter Sunday.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency also warned of an impending storm Sunday evening where tornadoes “cannot be ruled out.”
Mississippi tornadoes kill at least 26, injure dozens overnight
The tornado hit about 60 miles north of Jackson, Mississippi, sweeping through towns at 70 mph without weakening as it raced toward Alabama.
How natural disaster clean-up falls on cities with limited federal aid
Some natural disasters have communities cleaning up for months or years, often on their own dime.
A furry friend has the best chance of saving lives in avalanches
Avalanche dogs can search acres of terrain in a fraction of the time humans can. Frank, a black lab in Snowbird, Utah, shows us how.
Top Stories
Biden's Justice Dept. keeps hard line in death row cases
Death penalty opponents are frustrated Biden hasn't taken any steps to fulfill his campaign promise to end capital punishment at the federal level.
Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York
The star of recently-released "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," was involved in a domestic dispute involving a 30-year-old woman.
Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones
Many Lebanese have found themselves in the position of juggling work and school schedules in different time zones.