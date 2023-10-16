Biden transcends Trump and GOP field with $71M Q3 fundraising total

Democrats and Republicans react to Biden building border wall
President Joe Biden's reelection campaign announced Sunday it raised more than $71 million in the third quarter of this year, far surpassing former President Donald Trump and the rest of the GOP field.
Democrats say they now have $91 million cash on hand at the end of last month, the highest ever total by a Democratic candidate at this point in an election cycle. That total includes donations to the Biden campaign, as well as a network of joint fundraising arrangements with the national and state Democratic Party groups.
"These numbers are a testament to one of our core objectives early in this campaign: raise the resources needed to run an aggressive campaign that will win in November 2024," said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, manager of Biden's reelection campaign.
The fundraising surge comes as the 80-year-old president faces a low approval rating amid concerns about his age and health. According to a calculation by FiveThirtyEight, just under 40% of voters approve of the job President Biden is doing.
Meanwhile, Trump's 2024 campaign announced it raised more than $45.5 million in the three months ending Sept. 30, showing that fundraising has remained stable despite the four indictments that are sure to have him tied up in the courts ahead of the 2024 election. And while far behind President Biden in the fundraising front, neither Trump nor his rivals are jointly raising money with the national Republican party.
