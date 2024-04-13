Biden wins Wyoming, Alaska primaries, states announce

Trump challenges Biden to debate after dodging GOP rivals
The former president appears eager to meet President Biden on stage despite choosing to skip all of the Republican primary debates.LEARN MORE
Wyoming and Alaska election officials said on Saturday President Joe Biden had won their sparsely populated states' primary elections, DDHQ reported.
President Joe Biden has won both the Wyoming and Alaska primaries moving him further towards claiming the Democratic party nomination in the race for reelection to the White House, state election officials announced on Saturday.
DDHQ reported that both the Alaska Democratic Party and the Wyoming Democratic county parties said President Biden won those state primaries based on results election officials provided.
The former president appears eager to meet President Biden on stage despite choosing to skip all of the Republican primary debates.LEARN MORE
President Biden had essentially nabbed the Democratic nomination with his Georgia primary win on March 12, the Associated Press reported. It is very likely that the current president will face former President Donald Trump, a Republican, in November.
As Scripps News reported, the Supreme Court ruled that states can't disqualify former President Donald Trump from the ballot. President Biden, 81, has sought support as he prepares to face former President Trump once again in the 2024 race for the White House.
The primary wins in Alaska and Wyoming — two very sparsely populated U.S. states — will play a very small role in general election voting.
Politico's Elena Schneider joined Scripps News' Haley Bull and Nate Reed to discuss the ruling on abortion access in Arizona.
The president was on a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware when he returned to the White House to consult with his national security team.
Congressman Jason Crow of Colorado is a Democrat who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and House Intelligence Committee.
The twins were born on Sept. 18, 1961, in West Reading, Pennsylvania and both graduated from public high school and took college classes.
Tensions are at their highest since the Israel-Hamas war began six months ago after a suspected Israeli strike this month on an Iranian consulate.
Twenty-three of the barges were carrying dry cargo, mostly coal, and at least one was loaded with fertilizer.