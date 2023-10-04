watch live
Biles leads US women's gymnastics team to 7th consecutive world title

Even with a last-minute injury affecting one of their gymnasts, the American team clinched victory by a 2.199-point margin.

By Scripps News Staff
Posted: 4:59 p.m. EDT Oct 4, 2023

Under the leadership of Simone Biles, the U.S. team secured their seventh consecutive gold medal at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Even with a last-minute injury affecting one of their gymnasts, the American team, which included Biles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely, and Leanne Wong, amassed a total of 167.729 points to narrowly outperform Brazil and France. The U.S. clinched victory by a 2.199-point margin, according to the Associated Press.

Since 2011, the U.S. women have consistently claimed gold in the team event at every world championship featuring a team competition, the AP states. 

Their triumph in Antwerp not only surpassed the Chinese men but also solidified Biles' status as the most decorated female gymnast in history. The 26-year-old now has 26 world championship medals (20 of them gold) and seven Olympic medals.

In 2013, the 4'9" Biles became the first African American woman to win the all-around title at the world gymnastics championships, and in 2016 she was the first U.S. woman to win four Olympic golds and the first to claim three straight world all-around titles.