Bill introduced to put retired laboratory animals in homes

Why we experiment on animals
In the modern era, experiments with animals have been essential to biomedical science.LEARN MORE
Sens. Susan Collins and Gary Peters have introduced the Animal Freedom from Testing Act to find homes for retired government lab animals.
A bipartisan bill has been introduced to try and put retired government laboratory testing animals into forever homes or animal rescues.
The Animal Freedom from Testing, Experimentation, and Research, or "AFTER" Act, was introduced by lawmakers including Sens. Susan Collins and Gary Peters to try and relocate and home these animals to private residences, sanctuaries or animal rescues.
Sen. Peters says the bill would "encourage federal agencies to collaborate with shelters, rescue organizations, and sanctuaries to help provide these animals with safe and caring environments.”
In the modern era, experiments with animals have been essential to biomedical science.LEARN MORE
The bill is meant to direct "federal agencies to facilitate and encourage the retirement of animals to help ensure they are placed in loving homes or sanctuaries,” Sen. Collins said.
Each government agency involved would be able to create its own policies as it tries to retire animals instead of killing them them.
Federal agencies would be urged to work with non-profit organizations to get animals into shelters and other safe places across the country, and not just those closest to the research facility.
According to the latest survey of academy students, 21.4% of women said they experienced unwanted sexual contact in the 2022 school year.By Patrick Semansky / AP
Actor Robert Blake has died at age 89. The actor was at one point known as a defendant in a murder trial for his wife.By AP
Though seven executions in five states are scheduled for this month, Texas is likely the only state that will actually carry them out.By AP
It’s not possible yet to pinpoint why the man went on the shooting rampage but there is no indication of a political motive.By Jonas Walzberg/ AP
It’s not possible yet to pinpoint why the man went on the shooting rampage but there is no indication of a political motive.By Jonas Walzberg/ AP
According to the latest survey of academy students, 21.4% of women said they experienced unwanted sexual contact in the 2022 school year.By Patrick Semansky / AP