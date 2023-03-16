Bill to repeal military force in Iraq clears first Senate hurdle
Thursday the Senate took a procedural step to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force against Iraq. The Senate approved the procedural vote on the bill, S. 316, with a vote of 68-27.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) has been working to repeal these authorizations for years, noting that Iraq is now an ally and partner in the Middle East. Previously, he says his colleagues in Congress had other priorities.
"I haven't necessarily been met with hostility by my colleagues, but more lack of interest. 'Yeah, yeah, we hear you. But there's other things we're interested in.' But events of the last few years have convinced more and more colleagues that Congress needs to own this responsibility. And that if we don't, bad things can happen," Kaine explained.
That support also extends to the White House, which put out a memo support the repeal of the AUMFs. The statement of administration policy notes the repeal would not impact any ongoing military operations since we’re no longer at war with Iraq, and it would demonstrate a commitment to Iraq as a U.S. ally.
