Bindi Irwin shares 10-year endometriosis battle

College student shares difficulties with endometriosis diagnosis
Endometriosis causes severe pelvic pain, mostly during a person's menstrual cycle, and can also affect fertility.LEARN MORE
The Australian animal activist said she had been living with pain for 10 years and was previously told it was something she'd just have to deal with.
Australian animal activist Bindi Irwin says she underwent surgery for endometriosis after she had been living with pain for 10 years.
The disease happens when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus. It can be extremely painful and cause infertility issues.
"Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain," she said in a post on Instagram.
The 24-year-old said she tried to function through the pain after a doctor told her it was just something she had to deal with as a woman.
Irwin said a friend put her on a path that ultimately led to the surgery.
"Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was," Irwin wrote.
Irwin said doctors found 37 lesions and a cyst.
"I’m on the road to recovery & the gratitude I feel is overwhelming," she said.
Irwin said she shared her story because she wants other women to seek the help they need.
"Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help. Keep searching for answers," Irwin said.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, endometriosis affects up to 10% of American women between the ages of 25 and 40.
