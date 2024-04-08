Blinked and missed the eclipse? Here's when the next one will be

Solar eclipse sparks waves of excitement across North America
The route for the next total solar eclipse won't be as broad as Monday's show, as just three states will get to see the moon totally cover the sun.
So, you blinked and missed it, huh? Now you're probably wondering, "When's the next solar eclipse?" Well, buckle up, because you'll be waiting for another 20 years.
That's right, our friends at NASA say that the next total solar eclipse visible from the United States is slated for Aug. 23, 2044.
The route for this one, however, won't be as broad as Monday's show — just three states will get to see the moon totally cover the sun. According to the Planetary Society, only Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota will get to see the totality in 2044, with Greenland and Canada as a starting point.
If you're as impatient as I am, waiting five minutes in line is torture, let alone 20 years. Don’t you worry, NASA says we'll get a partial solar eclipse less than a year from now.
According to the space agency, the partial eclipse will be Mar. 29, 2025, and it will pass through some parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America, the Atlantic Ocean and the Arctic Ocean.
While there will be a second partial solar eclipse next year, slated for Sep. 21, it will only be visible in some parts of Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean, so the Americas will miss out on this one.
However, if mere partial eclipses don't quite satisfy your celestial cravings, on Aug. 12, 2026, another total eclipse will grace the skies, but you're going to have to travel to Greenland, Iceland, Spain or Russia to see its totality.
So mark your calendars and get ready for another opportunity to catch that Insta-worthy pic!
The solar eclipse, when the moon's shadow was cast across the U.S. as it moved between the sun and Earth, took place Monday.
