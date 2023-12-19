Blue Origin resumes test flights after 2022 rocket crash

NASA awards new lunar landing contracts to Blue Origin
Blue Origin will get $3.4 billion to develop reusable lunar landing stages.LEARN MORE
The launch is the first since an engine failure and crash grounded Blue Origin flights in September of 2022.
Blue Origin on Tuesday made its first successful test rocket launch since a crash suspended flights in 2022.
The Jeff Bezos-owned company launched an uncrewed capsule full of tests from west Texas to the edge of space, 66 miles high.
The rocket stage released the capsule and landed under its own power, while the capsule landed via parachute.
The launch was an improvement over the ill-fated test flight in September of last year, which veered off course and forced the test capsule to separate early, under the power of its emergency escape system.
Engineers tracked the problem to an overheated rocket nozzle. The incident prompted changes to the design of the combustion chamber and nozzle, and grounded Blue Origin's test flights for 15 months.
Blue Origin will get $3.4 billion to develop reusable lunar landing stages.LEARN MORE
The new launch resumes Blue Origin's progress toward more crewed flights. In 2021, the company sent its first passengers to the edge of space aboard two flights. The crews included Bezos, his brother Marcus Bezos and Star Trek actor William Shatner. The company has since launched 31 people aboard suborbital rockets.
Blue Origin hopes to bring a more powerful rocket into service in 2024. The New Glenn rocket will be used and reused for heavy-lift payloads and crewed missions to orbit around Earth.
The video traveled from 19 million miles away back to Earth, which is about 80 times farther away than the moon is from our planet.
The Perseverance spacecraft landed on Mars in February 2021 and has been doing reconnaissance missions and looking for signs of life.
Betelgeuse, a red supergiant in the constellation Orion, will be briefly eclipsed by a 50-mile-long asteroid.
A jury will decide if two paramedics are guilty in the death of Elijah McClain after they injected him with ketamine.
Vaccine waivers for school-age children are reaching record highs in places, and health officials are worried about damage to herd immunity.
Special counsel Jack Smith's team urged the high court to take up and quickly consider Trump's claims that he enjoys immunity from prosecution.