Body cam footage shows shooting death of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin

On Tuesday, U.S. Park Police and the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department released body camera videos showing the shooting death of 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin.

Martin was asleep in what police believed was a stolen vehicle. After strategizing their approach for several minutes, the video shows police entered the vehicle and attempted to restrain Martin.

Martin ultimately broke free and drove away with a U.S. Park Police officer still in the back seat. The officer, who has not been publicly identified, told Martin to stop and let him out.

In the video, the officer then tells Martin, "Stop or I'll shoot," and then fires six shots into Martin's back. Afterward, the car crashes into a nearby building.

The shooting took place on March 18th and since then the FBI, The U.S. Attorney's Office and the Department of Interior have all opened investigations into the incident.

The officers involved have not been identified by their respective departments.

The U.S. Park Police union defended the actions of its officer and urged the body camera video to be released.

John Gross is a University of Wisconsin law professor and a long-time public defender.

"They created a situation where flight was an option. If you're going to create a situation where flight is an option, you can't get in the car," Gross said.

Gross argues that despite what he believes was bad decision making before the incident, a prosecutor may have a tough time making a criminal case in this instance.

"Courts have said use of force has to be reasonable under all of the circumstances, it doesn't have to be necessary."

During a press conference Wednesday following the release of the video, Dalaneo Martin's mother once again called for the officers involved to be punished.

"I want the officer's name released immediately," said Terra Martin. "I want him arrested. I want him to stop getting paid; while he murdered my son he's still at home with his family getting paid, for murder."

According to police, a firearm was discovered inside the vehicle following the crash, though there is no indication officers on the scene knew about the gun during the incident.