Boston College suspends swimming and diving program due to hazing

Boston College Athletics said all athletes affected by the suspension will still have access to academic and medical resources.
Boston College has suspended its men's and women's swimming and diving program indefinitely for hazing, the private university announced Wednesday.
According to the school, university administrators determined that hazing had occurred within the program and said the matter will be investigated by the Office of the Dean of Students.
"The University does not — and will not — tolerate hazing in any form," Boston College Athletics said in a statement posted online. "During the suspension, all Swimming and Diving student-athletes will continue to have access to academic and medical resources provided to all Boston College student-athletes."
While it remains unclear what type of hazing activities occurred, the National Collegiate Athletic Association describes hazing as "any act committed against someone joining or becoming a member or maintaining membership in any organization that is humiliating, intimidating or demeaning, or endangers the health and safety of the person."
The suspension of Boston College's swimming and diving program comes on the heels of a nationwide crackdown on hazing in college sports.
In February, New Mexico State University also fired head basketball coach Greg Heiar after a player on the team reported to campus police that he was being hazed by three other Aggies players. The names of the players were not revealed in the report, which alleges criminal sexual contact, harassment and false imprisonment.
Then in July, Northwestern University announced it had fired head football coach Pat Fitzgerald after 23 seasons with the team. An external investigation found hazing "included forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature, in clear violation of Northwestern policies and values."
