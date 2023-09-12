'Brady Bunch' house sells for millions below asking price

Renovated 'Brady Bunch' house hits the market for $5.5 million
The five-bedroom home in Los Angeles renovated to 1970s period perfection by HGTV sold for $3.2 million, well below the asking price of $5.5 million.
How much is nostalgia worth?
For "Brady Bunch" fan Tina Trahan of Elmhurst, Illinois, childhood memories of Mike, Carol, Greg, Marcia, Peter, Jan, Bobby, Cindy and Alice are worth $3.2 million.
According to The Wall Street Journal, HGTV sold the Los Angeles home that served as the exterior backdrop for the 1970s show.
While $3.2 million seems like a pretty penny, it’s down from the original asking price of $5.5 million. The home was part of HGTV’s 2019 series "A Very Brady Renovation" as the Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott worked with the show’s cast to re-create the interior of the house.
The home is in the North Hollywood neighborhood. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. HGTV said it bought the house for $3.5 million and spent almost $2 million during the renovations. HGTV added 2,000 square feet of additional space during the renovation.
"Standout features in the completed home include the iconic floating staircase, the burnt-orange-and-avocado-green kitchen, the kids' Jack-n-Jill bathroom and a backyard with a swing set, teeter totter and Tiger's dog house," the network said in a statement.
The new owner plans to keep the period-perfect renovations intact. In an interview with Patch, Trahan said she would not live in the house but instead use it for events to raise money for charity.
