Breweries are using artificial intelligence to create new beers

Atwater Brewery used an AI chatbot to create a recipe for an IPA that it could brew in Michigan.
Artificial intelligence is behind a new IPA being served at a Michigan brewery.
Atwater Brewery developed the beer with the help of an AI chatbot.
"We asked an AI to create an IPA recipe for us, and it was able to create a recipe to the scale of our brew system; and created an AI-designed-human-brewed IPA," Joe Platt, Atwater’s quality manager, said in a statement.
The company says the beer is a blend of Centennial, Citra and Amarillo hops, producing tropical and citrus flavors and aromas.
"I can't wait for everyone to try one of the first Artificial Intelligence designed beers. AI technology has the potential to impact and revolutionize many industries, including the brewing industry in the future," Platt said.
While Atwater Brewery may be the first in the country to use an AI chatbot to come up with a new beer recipe, it may not be the first in North America.
Whistle Buoy Brewing Company used Chat GPT to create "Robo Beer," which it describes as a "hazy pale ale."
In addition, the brewery said the chatbot helped create the artwork and description for the beer.
