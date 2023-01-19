Suspect Brian Walshe searched 'how to stop a body from decomposing'

Brian Walshe has pleaded not guilty to charges he murdered his wife. But while he claims he's not responsible, his disturbing Google search history in the days after her disappearance paints a different picture.

Walshe, 47, is being held without bail in Boston.

Prosecutors linked him with DNA blood evidence and disturbing internet searches on how to dispose of a body.

There was no comment from Walshe as he left a Quincy, Massachusetts, district court.

Already in custody for misleading an investigation, he’s now charged with the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe, 39.

“On Dec. 27, the defendant Googled ‘what is the best state to divorce for a man?’ Rather than divorce, it’s believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and scattered her body,” said Lynn Beland, assistant district attorney at the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Brian Walshe is accused of killing his wife, dismembering her body and disposing of her remains. Ana Walshe was the mother of three young boys.

“On Jan. 4, 2023, Cohasset police received a call from her Washington, D.C., employer, indicating that she was missing. She was due to report to work on Jan. 4 but did not appear. She had a flight on Jan. 3 from Logan to D.C., which she did not board,” said Beland. “Ana’s phone indicated her phone was at the Cohasset house on New Year’s Eve until 3:14 a.m. on Jan. 2. There were no outgoing calls made at that time. Then it was turned off.”

One by one, prosecutors read a series of disturbing internet searches they say Brian Walshe conducted using his son’s iPad:

“At 4:55 a.m. on Jan. 1, he searched 'how long before a body starts to smell?'”

“4:58 a.m., 'how to stop a body from decomposing.'”

“At 5:20 a.m., he searched 'how to embalm a body.'”

Walshe showed no emotion as prosecutors connected the internet searches to shopping for cleaning supplies and DNA blood evidence.

“Investigators recovered 10 trash bags. Inside the trash bags, many of these items contained items consistent with blood. In fact, a lot. Among the items secured were towels, rags, slippers, tape, Tyvek suits, cleaning agents, Hunter boots, Prada purse and a COVID-19 vaccine card in the name of Ana Walshe,” said Beland.

Brian Walshe has pleaded not guilty, and his next court hearing Feb. 9.