Bride killed on wedding day when alleged DUI driver hit golf cart

S. Carolina police say a 25-year-old driving a rental car at over twice the speed limit hit a golf cart carrying a wedding party, killing the bride.
Police in South Carolina say a 25-year-old driving a rental car at over twice the speed limit while allegedly intoxicated hit the back of a golf cart on a road in Folly Beach, killing a bride just hours after she was married.
The speed limit on the island where the accident occurred, near Charleston, is 25 mph, but police say Jamie Lee Komoroski's rental car computer data showed she was driving at 65 mph and briefly hit the breaks before the accident, police allege.
34-year-old Samantha Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina died in the accident. She was riding in the golf cart with the groom, who was injured.
Police said the golf cart was driving legally and had proper indicators and lights allowing it to be driven at night. The groom, Aric Hutchinson, was recovering from a brain injury in a hospital as his mother created a Go Fund Me page asking for donations to help cover hospital bills and funeral expenses.
Hutchinson also suffered multiple broken bones in the accident.
Komoroski has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide along with three counts of driving under the influence causing death. She faces up to 25 years in prison for each count of DUI.
It was not clear if Komoroski had retained legal counsel.
The Post and Courier reported that four people were in the golf cart. Two were listed in critical condition and a third was listed in stable condition.
