Britney Spears addresses fans after police are called to her home
The pop star is asking fans to respect her privacy after police conducted a welfare check based on "prank phone calls."
Britney Spears is asking her fans to respect her privacy after police were called to her house.
"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," Spears said in a post on social media. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."
January 26, 2023
Spears said police quickly realized there were no issues at her home when they approached her gate. She added that they never entered her residence.
People have openly expressed concern for Britney Spears' mental health following a judge ruling in 2021 that conservatorship was no longer required.
TMZ published a video of Spears this month talking in gibberish at a restaurant in Los Angeles, apparently upset by other customers recording her.
The pop star was under conservatorship for about 13 years. It was initiated out of concern for her mental health. However, many of her fans believe the conservatorship lasted too long.
Spears said she hopes to move on without the spectacle that often comes with being famous.
"During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward," Spears said.
John Legend shares his first photo with new baby girl
Esti Maxine Stephens was born on Jan. 13. Congrats to the happy parents!By Jae C. Hong / AP
Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcome a baby boy
Congrats to the happy new parents!By Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Maya Rudolph replaces M&M's 'spokescandies' amid controversy
Changes to the brand's cartoon characters drew criticism — but some observers wonder if it's a Super Bowl publicity stunt.By Chris Pizzello / AP
Top Stories
Memphis Police set to release video of Tyre Nichols confrontation
Nichols died Jan. 10, three days after a confrontation with five Memphis Police officers. The officers have since been fired and charged in his death.By Gerald Herbert / AP
Push for change as only 18 states require Holocaust education
A majority of states don't require Holocaust history in education curriculum. Survivor family members and museum curators are trying to change that.By Scripps News
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: 'We hacked the hackers'
Officials said the targeted syndicate, known as Hive, is among the world's top five ransomware networks and has heavily targeted health care.By Jose Luis Magana / AP