Britney Spears says NBA player's security slapped her in the face

Britney Spears addresses fans after police are called to her home
Britney Spears says she was slapped across the face Wednesday night by Victor Wembanyama's security.
Britney Spears is sharing her side of what happened in Las Vegas Wednesday night after reports claimed she was slapped in the face by NBA player Victor Wembanyama's security.
In an Instagram post Thursday, Spears confirmed the incident, which she recalled as a "traumatic experience" and as "super embarrassing to share with the world but it's out there already."
The singer said she recognized "an athlete" in her hotel lobby Wednesday night then later saw him again at a restaurant, presumably referring to the San Antonio Spurs rookie and No. 1 draft pick. At the restaurant, she said she decided to congratulate the basketball player on his success and that she tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder when she approached him.
"His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face," Spears continued in the post.
It's a different story from Wembanyama, who told reporters earlier Thursday that he didn't see what happened but said a "person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder."
"I just know that the security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force though," Wembanyama told ESPN.
After dinner, the basketball player said he didn't think much of the incident, not knowing for hours that the person involved was Spears.
In her response, Spears said she hasn't received a public apology from the player, his security or their organization but is hoping they will.
"I also don't appreciate nor do I think this is a laughing matter," she continued. "Watching the player smile and laugh was cruel and demoralizing with the situation that took place."
Spears also thanked the Las Vegas Police Department in her response. The department confirmed it responded to a "battery investigation" at the restaurant that night but "no arrest or citations have been issued" as of Thursday.
