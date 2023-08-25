Bronny James' cardiac arrest was due to a congenital condition

Bronny James released from hospital after cardiac arrest scare
LeBron James' 18-year-old son suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday basketball practice. Now the father is sharing his thoughts.LEARN MORE
A statement released Friday said Bronny James would receive treatment for the condition that led to his cardiac arrest in July.
Bronny James went into cardiac arrest in July because of a congenital heart defect, according to a family spokeswoman.
Bronny James, the son of basketball star LeBron James, had a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on July 24.
Stephanie Rosa of the LeBron James Family Foundation said in a statement on Friday an inherited condition was the likely cause.
“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” the statement said. “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future.”
James was first hospitalized at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and released three days later.
The 6-foot-3 guard player committed to play for the University of Southern California in May. At 18 years old, he was considered a top prospect out of high school this year.
LeBron James' 18-year-old son suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday basketball practice. Now the father is sharing his thoughts.LEARN MORE
Vincent Iwuchuwku, another USC basketball recruit, had a cardiac arrest during a workout last July. He returned to play six months after the incident.
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who had a cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January of 2023, posted a message of support for Bronny James when he was hospitalized.
"Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process," he tweeted.
Hamlin returned to play for the NFL in August of 2023.
Luis Rubiales told a general assembly of the federation on Friday that his kiss of player Jenni Hermoso on Sunday in Australia was consensual.
Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England in Australia.
Strasburg last pitched in June 2022 and has thrown only 528 pitches since signing a $245 million, seven-year contract in December 2019.
State authorities said they have never fought fires like this amid record-breaking heat and extreme drought that has troubled the area.
The Alabama attorney general’s office on Friday asked the state Supreme Court to set an execution date for Kenneth Eugene Smith using the new method.
With extreme heat getting more common and more likely, the way we measure and warn about heat is in the spotlight.