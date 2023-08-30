Brunt of Idalia moves northeast, sparing much of Gainesville, Florida

Category 3 Hurricane Idalia makes landfall along Florida Gulf Coast
Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning along Florida's Gulf Coast as a major hurricane after rapidly intensifying.LEARN MORE
The densely populated college town was preparing for potentially catastrophic damage, but it appears Florida's Big Bend region suffered the worst.
Just hours after Hurricane Idalia made landfall along Florida's Big Bend as a powerful Category 3 storm, it made its way northeast, steering clear of Gainesville and sparing much of the densely populated college town.
The city was preparing for damaging wind gusts up to 100 mph and the possibility of torrential downpours and flooding. But it appears the brunt of the damage can be seen in less-populated coastal towns west of Gainesville.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning along Florida's Gulf Coast as a major hurricane after rapidly intensifying.LEARN MORE
Just an hour away in the town of Cedar Key, a tide gauge reported a storm surge of nearly 7 feet, flooding much of the area and destroying many properties that residents had fled before the storm's arrival. While much of the rain and wind has already passed through the area, the storm surge is expected to continue rising throughout the day, with some estimates predicting 12 to 16 feet of water when all is said and done.
Meanwhile, the effects won't just be felt at the coast. A hurricane warning was issued for parts of the Georgia and South Carolina coast, including Savannah and Hilton Head. The National Hurricane Center said it believes Idalia will maintain hurricane status for much of Wednesday before heading back to sea on Thursday as a tropical storm.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday morning in Florida's Big Bend region.
Several airports are closed and several others have canceled many flights as Hurricane Idalia came ashore Wednesday morning in Florida.
Mayor Van Johnson sat down with Scripps News to share how his city is preparing in the direct path of the storm.
More than 2.7 million Americans are slated to travel on Friday ahead of the Labor Day holiday, just days after Hurricane Idalia's landfall.
Initially, Sen. Mitch McConnell said he couldn't hear the question before pausing for about 30 seconds.
Experts say the skepticism could cause infectious diseases to spread in canines and humans.