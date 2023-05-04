watch live
toggle menu
Sports

Bucks part ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer after 5 seasons

Mike Budenholzer, the 53-year-old head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, has parted ways with the team after an early playoff exit.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. April 22, 2023, in Miami.
AP
Douglas Jones
By Douglas Jones
SMS
May 4, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, 53, has reportedly been fired after five seasons. The news came just over a week after the team's stunning first-round playoff loss

The Bucks released a statement to the media which read, "The Milwaukee Bucks have parted ways" with Budenholzer.

The team called the decision "very difficult" and said Budenholzer "helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks' first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success."

The team called the move an opportunity to "refocus and re-energize [their] efforts."

ESPN reported that Budenholzer was removed after the top-seeded team's recent loss to the Miami Heat. 

The head coach led the Bucks in 2021 to win the NBA championship, the first title garnered by the franchise since 1971. 

In late April it was reported that Budenholzer's brother died in a car accident just before Game 4 of the team's series against the Heat. 

Budenholzer is the youngest of seven children. Budenholzer kept the death of his brother private, and it was later revealed by Los Angeles Lakers Coach Darvin Ham.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Bucks coach's brother died in car crash during playoff series vs. Heat

While dealing with this loss, Milwaukee Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer has also been under fire after an upset eliminated his team from the playoffs.

LEARN MORE