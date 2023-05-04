Bucks part ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer after 5 seasons

Bucks coach's brother died in car crash during playoff series vs. Heat
While dealing with this loss, Milwaukee Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer has also been under fire after an upset eliminated his team from the playoffs.LEARN MORE
Mike Budenholzer, the 53-year-old head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, has parted ways with the team after an early playoff exit.
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, 53, has reportedly been fired after five seasons. The news came just over a week after the team's stunning first-round playoff loss.
The Bucks released a statement to the media which read, "The Milwaukee Bucks have parted ways" with Budenholzer.
The team called the decision "very difficult" and said Budenholzer "helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks' first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success."
The team called the move an opportunity to "refocus and re-energize [their] efforts."
ESPN reported that Budenholzer was removed after the top-seeded team's recent loss to the Miami Heat.
The head coach led the Bucks in 2021 to win the NBA championship, the first title garnered by the franchise since 1971.
In late April it was reported that Budenholzer's brother died in a car accident just before Game 4 of the team's series against the Heat.
Budenholzer is the youngest of seven children. Budenholzer kept the death of his brother private, and it was later revealed by Los Angeles Lakers Coach Darvin Ham.
