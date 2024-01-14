Chiefs grab playoff win over Miami in 4th coldest game in NFL history
The team's wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Monday night from Sunday due to the potentially dangerous storm.
The Buffalo Bills need help shoveling snow out of their stadium ahead of the team’s wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The game was moved from Sunday to Monday at 4:30 p.m. EST because a potentially dangerous snowstorm hit the Buffalo, New York region. Heavy snow began falling Saturday, accompanied by strong wind, and the Bills posted a video of whiteout conditions at Highmark Stadium.
Current scene at Highmark Stadium.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 13, 2024
Stay safe tonight, Bills Mafia. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/FSJvNht1ri
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the NFL said Saturday they made the change in the interest of public safety after 2 feet of snow was projected to fall on the Buffalo region over a 24-hour period.
Anyone age 18 and older interested in shoveling snow from inside Highmark Stadium could come in shifts on Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. ET. The rate of pay is $20 per hour, the team said on its website.
Complimentary food and breaks will be provided in a warm area throughout the shifts, the team said.
Prospective shovelers would need to dress warm and bring a proper photo ID and shovel, if possible. The team said shovels would be provided to those without one.
Shovelers might be needed Monday morning as well.
The forecast for Monday called for a chance of snow showers throughout the day and building in the evening, with a high of 19 degrees Fahrenheit and wind gusts of up to 29 mph.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she started talking with the NFL on Thursday about the possibility of having to reschedule the game,.
