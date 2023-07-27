Burglar falls from bank drive-thru ceiling into recycling bin

11-year-old arrested, accused of staging abduction for YouTube prank
A 27-year-old man was arrested in Ohio after police, responding to a burglar alarm, watched him fall out of an access point to a bank.
A 27-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after police in Huron, Ohio — who were responding to a burglar alarm — watched the man fall out of an access panel and into a recycling bin placed underneath.
It happened around 2 a.m. local time at a bank.
Police responded to the alarm and searched the area but didn't see anyone. Moments later, officers heard noises coming from inside the awning over the drive-thru of the bank.
Body camera footage from police shows a hatch open on the underside of the awning, and the man drops out and lands inside of a blue recycling bin.
Police immediately took the man into custody. He's been charged with breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools: Both fifth-degree felonies.
He was also charged with safe-cracking, which is a fourth-degree felony in Ohio.
The man is currently being held in jail because he did not yet post a $50,000 bond.
This story was originally published by Drew Scofield at Scripps News Cleveland.
