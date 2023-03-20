California to manufacture its own insulin, cap cost at $30

Sanofi is the latest insulin maker to announce price cap
California has partnered with a manufacturer to produce insulin that is expected to save residents hundreds of dollars every month.
California entered into a contract to manufacture its own insulin, which will be offered to residents who need it for no more than $30.
According to the governor's office, a coupon or voucher will not be needed to access the insulin through CalRx, a state-run program that develops, produces and distributes generic drugs.
A 10-mL vial will be offered for $30. The state says that's a savings of about $270. California will also offer a box of five pre-filled 3-mL pens for no more than $55, a savings of about $450.
“People should not be forced to go into debt to get life saving prescriptions," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "Through CalRx, Californians will have access to some of the most inexpensive insulin available, helping them save thousands each year."
The state is not stopping at insulin. Newsom said it will also seek to manufacture its own naloxone, which is used to reverse an opioid overdose.
The state is still reportedly looking for a manufacturing facility to produce the medicine.
Figures from California show it's facing a fentanyl crisis. Reporting from the state's health department last year shows there were 5,000 fentanyl-related deaths through September. The 2022 numbers for October, November and December have not been published yet.
