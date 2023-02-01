Can machines be creative?

AI-powered lawyer to defend in court
The world's first "robot lawyer" can be used to "fight corporations, beat bureaucracy and sue anyone," according to the app's website.LEARN MORE
Generative AI is a subfield of artificial intelligence that involves training models to generate new content such as text, images, or music.
To create text and images, AI text and art tools analyze millions of works created by humans. Whether you call it creativity or a computer program, it's raising concerns in the classroom and in the courtroom.
Scripps News investigates the latest in generative AI, and the implications it has for human creativity.
The world's first "robot lawyer" can be used to "fight corporations, beat bureaucracy and sue anyone," according to the app's website.LEARN MORE
What are the ethical, legal and moral boundaries of creating AI-generated content from other people's works?By Scripps News
The world's first "robot lawyer" can be used to "fight corporations, beat bureaucracy and sue anyone," according to the app's website.By Peter Morgan / AP
Robots are already changing the way we commute, deliver goods, care for patients, and even what we do in the bedroom.By Newsy
Offensive lineman Joshua Sills is accused of holding a person against their will and engaging in sexual activity with that person in Dec. 2019.By Matt Slocum / AP
In 2021, the U.S. hit a 16-year high when 42,915 people died from traffic crashes in the U.S.By Michael Macor / AP
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was shot 12 times at his private home near the capital of Port-au-Prince on July, 7 2021.By Odelyn Joseph / AP