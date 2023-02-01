Artificial Intelligence

Can machines be creative?

Generative AI is a subfield of artificial intelligence that involves training models to generate new content such as text, images, or music.

John Minchillo / AP
Article by Eli Kintisch
February 1, 2023

To create text and images, AI text and art tools analyze millions of works created by humans. Whether you call it creativity or a computer program, it's raising concerns in the classroom and in the courtroom.

Scripps News investigates the latest in generative AI, and the implications it has for human creativity.

AI-powered lawyer to defend in court

The world's first "robot lawyer" can be used to "fight corporations, beat bureaucracy and sue anyone," according to the app's website.

