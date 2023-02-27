Canada bans TikTok on devices used by government
TikTok will be removed from all Canadian government devices, and employees will be blocked from reinstalling it, officials said.
The Canadian government says it will remove the social app TikTok from government devices and will block government employees from reinstalling it.
The move comes as the country's chief information officer said the app "presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security."
Canada's Treasury Board Minister, Mona Fortier, said, “While the risks of using this application are clear, we have no evidence at this point that government information has been compromised.”
The Canadian government will automatically remove the app from government devices by Tuesday.
As the Ottawa Sun reported, the move comes after U.S. and European Union lawmakers favored banning the app on government devices in multiple countries outside of China, where TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, is based.
