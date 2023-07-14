Canada recalls Prime, other energy drinks due to high caffeine levels

Some of the most popular energy drinks in the U.S. are being pulled from store shelves in Canada.

The country recalled products from Prime, Celsius and 5-Hour Energy, all of which have at least 200 mg of caffeine per serving.

The products exceed Canada's cap of 180 mg of caffeine per 12-ounce serving.

"High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine," the Canadian government warns.

Products from three other companies, 3D Alphaland, GFuel and Sting, are also part of the recall.

FDA asked to look into Logan Paul energy drink with loads of caffeine PRIME has the amount of caffeine found in six Coke cans, which experts say is potentially dangerous. LEARN MORE

The recall follows lawmakers in the U.S. calling for the Food and Drug Administration to investigate Prime. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was concerned about the company's marketing tactic, which he claims targets children.

"Prime has engaged in an advanced advertising campaign aimed at kids, even though kids aren't supposed to drink anything with this much caffeine,” Schumer said.

People 12 to 17 years old should not consume more than 100 mg of caffeine per day, according to the Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Side effects of high amounts of caffeine in children include anxiety, heart palpitations, high blood pressure and insomnia.

The FDA notes that 400 mg of caffeine a day is not generally associated with negative effects in adults.