Candidate named Literally Anybody Else running for president

A candidate by the name of Literally Anybody Else filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president this fall.

The paperwork was filed by the Committee to Elect Literally Anybody Else for President, which is based out of Texas. It turns out that is literally someone's name.

According to WFAA-TV, a man in Texas legally had his name changed to Literally Anybody Else to run for president. The man is a math teacher and Army veteran who must have a keen eye on political polling.

In January, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 67% of respondents said they were tired of seeing the same names on the presidential ballot. The 2024 presidential election is expected to be a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, as the two are their parties' presumptive nominees.

The poll also found that 18% of respondents simply won't vote in the 2024 election if President Biden and Trump are the only two choices.

Literally Anybody Else hopes that he can capture some of those disgruntled voters. He told WFAA he is hoping to get on the ballot in Texas as an independent candidate.

"I'm not delusional. This will be very hard to do, but it's not impossible. My hope is to have Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and then Literally Anybody Else right underneath," he told WFAA. "I really want there to be an outlet for folks like me who are just so fed up with this constant power grab between two parties that has no benefit for the common person."

He has launched a website that outlines his positions as a candidate.

"In a time when politics has become more about the fight than the future, our campaign is dedicated to real solutions over sound bites," his website says. "We believe in an America where health care, education, and opportunity are accessible to all. Our vision is rooted in policies that prioritize your well-being, ensuring that every community can flourish."

To get on the ballot in Texas, he would need over 113,000 signatures, equaling 1% of ballots from the last presidential election. His other option is to run as a write-in, where he just simply needs to notify election officials 78 days prior to Election Day.

Ballot access is generally always a challenge for third-party and independent candidates. Even the well-funded No Labels campaign, hasn't guaranteed itself ballot access in 31 states.