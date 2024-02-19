Capital One to buy Discover in $35 billion deal

Some consumers are slowly feeling the stress of more credit card debt
Americans held more than $1 trillion in combined credit card debt in the third quarter of 2023, according to the FDIC's latest report.LEARN MORE
The $35.3 billion purchase, paid in Capital One stock, will combine two of the largest credit card companies in the U.S.
Capital One announced Monday it will buy credit card issuer Discover Financial Services in an all-stock deal valued at $35.3 billion.
Capital One will pay in shares of its own company at a premium of 26.6% over the existing Discover share price.
The deal will combine two of the largest credit card companies in the United States. Capital One is the fourth-largest issuer, and Discover is the sixth-largest.
Capital One is valued at more than $52 billion, while Discover is valued at more than $27 billion.
The acquisition will be one of the largest business deals of 2024 so far.
Americans held more than $1 trillion in combined credit card debt in the third quarter of 2023, according to the FDIC's latest report.LEARN MORE
Capital One is expected to keep the Discover brand running after the deal goes through. The acquisition will give Capital One more access to the credit card space, where Discover currently competes with American Express, MasterCard and Visa as one of the four major U.S. card issuers.
Roughly 73% of U.S. adults have a credit account in their name, according to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Discover currently serves about $102 billion in loans through its cards. The company also offers other banking services, including private student and personal loans and checking and savings accounts.
The Federal Trade Commission barred Intuit from saying TurboTax was "free" unless they disclose that it's only free for a select group.
The company did not know if any data had been compromised in the breach but said customers would be notified and given identity protection services.
A new proposal would allow cannabis businesses to bank like everyone else — giving them access to deposit accounts, insurance and other services.
Court records show Minnesota barred the man from possessing guns after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
About 1 in 4 Americans have too much niacin in their body from eating meats and nuts, but some people are still taking it as a supplement.
In a social media post, Yulia Navalnaya said Navalny's supporters need to band together and "strike that mad regime."