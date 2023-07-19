watch live
Car goes airborne into home, driver killed

Video shows the moment a car went airborne and flew into a house. The driver was killed and the family inside the house was not injured.

By Scripps News Salt Lake City and Scripps News Staff
July 19, 2023

Terrifying video shows a speeding car going airborne and crashing into a house outside St. Louis, killing the driver inside.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon and was captured on home security cameras across the street in a neighborhood in a suburban area. 

Following the first impact, the car flew into a second home. According to KTVI, a family was inside the living room at the time of the accident, but no one was injured.

Police said the driver of the car was a 73-year-old woman who died at the scene, but added that speeding was not an apparent factor in the accident.


This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss at Scripps News Salt Lake City