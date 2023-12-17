Car plows into vehicle in Biden's motorcade at Delaware campaign HQ

Lawmakers negotiate US border deal with Ukraine, Israel aid attached
While President Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV, a sedan hit the U.S. Secret Service vehicle.
A car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden's motorcade on Sunday night while the president was leaving after a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.
While Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV, a sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off intersections near the headquarters for the president's departure.
The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.
President Biden was ushered into his waiting vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident.
The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident.
