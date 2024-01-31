Carnival cruise ship rescues 2 men stranded in the Gulf of Mexico

Two men who went on a leisurely boat ride Monday returned to shore in a much different way than they left it, both physically, and likely, mentally.

The pair had set off to sea in a boat that ended up sinking, forcing them to rely on a kayak to stay afloat in the Gulf of Mexico's open sea.

But to their luck, crew members aboard a Carnival Jubilee cruise ship spotted the stranded floaters and quickly rescued them from their secondary form of transportation, floating in the waters off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Mexico, the cruise line said.

Video from one person aboard shows as the men paddled toward the massive ship's side before crew members helped pull them aboard.

The cruise era: Taylor Swift-themed cruise to set sail in 2024 The cruise era: Taylor Swift-themed cruise to set sail in 2024 The "In My Cruise Era" trip is a fan-sponsored four-night Bahamian cruise departing from Miami in October 2024. LEARN MORE

The cruise line said the men, whose names haven't been released, were then evaluated by the ship's medical staff and given first aid and water while the ship's team and Carnival's Fleet Operation Center staff in Miami arranged a transfer with Mexican Navy officials. That was completed shortly after the rescue, Carnival said.

The ship, which departed from Galveston, Texas, on Saturday, then set to continue its regular travel itinerary Tuesday, heading to Mahogany Bay, Roatan in Honduras.

This isn't the first time a Carnival ship has rescued shipwrecked travelers.

Just last month, the Carnival Vista crew saved six men who became stranded in waters near the Dominican Republic when their small cargo vessel capsized overnight. The men had been on a life raft when crew members found and rescued them.