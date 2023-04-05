Cash App creator reportedly stabbed to death in San Francisco
Bob Lee, the creator of Cash App, reportedly died Tuesday after being stabbed in San Francisco. No arrests have been made.
Bob Lee, the creator of the mobile payment service Cash App, has died.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Lee was the victim of a stabbing attack in the Rincon Point neighborhood on Tuesday.
The San Francisco Police Department said it responded to the area after receiving a report of a stabbing around 2:35 a.m. That's where they found the 43-year-old suffering from apparent stab wounds.
"Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene," SFPD said in a statement.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide. No arrests have been made.
At the time of his death, Lee was serving as the chief product officer for MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency startup.
Joshua Goldbard, the founder of the company, paid tribute to Lee.
"He was made for the world that is being born right now," Goldbard said. "Bob was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real."
Lee was well known across the tech industry. Jack Dorsey, who owns the parent company of Cash App, called Lee's death "heartbreaking."
Goldbard said Lee is survived by "a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators."
