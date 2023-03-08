Congressman: Norfolk Southern exec "should have disclosed" cash awards

U.S. Representative Seth Moulton (D- Massachusetts) is not happy about what a Scripps News investigation uncovered: that top Norfolk Southern executives personally pocketed millions of dollars in cash awards after the company cut costs and began running fewer, longer trains. Scripps News has learned that the East Palestine

"I want to see performance incentives for driving safety, not just for driving profits for Wall Street," Moulton said.

Norfolk Southern, which owns the train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, overhauled its operations in 2019 and began intentionally running fewer, heavier trains, something critics say places cost-cutting above safety.

"This is basic physics. If you have really long trains, you have bigger forces in those trains," said Moulton. "It makes the derailments more spectacular. Not in a good way."

Our Scripps News investigation found that Norfolk Southern told the Securities and Exchange Commission in a proxy filing that one reason top executives were given large cash awards was because of the company’s "record performance on train length and weight" in 2021. They also told shareholders about achievin new record low in a Wall Street measure called the operating ratio, which compares operating expenses to operating revenues.

That same year, Norfolk Southern’s then-CEO James Squires landed nearly $3.5 million in cash, and at least four other executives got more than a million dollars each, including Norfolk Southern’s current chief executive officer Alan Shaw, who was executive vice president at the time.

Jared Cassity is the safety director for the nation’s largest railroad union.

"You have these executives that are getting rewarded, and so the instructions keep coming down no matter what happens. I want more. I want more, I want more. And that's why you see the railroads saying that the train length is going to continue to grow no matter what," Cassity said. "The railroads are going to keep flirting with danger, keep flirting with disaster, as long as people are getting rich."

This past spring, Norfolk Southern’s chief operating officer at the time, Cindy Sanborn, appeared before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee defending long trains.

"Running longer trains is allowing us to more efficiently move what we can move, and safely. I do not think the evidence supports that longer trains drive derailments," Sanborn said.

At the time, Congressman Moulton challenged that claim.

"Mr. Chairman, I hope we can examine that last question further because I think the exact opposite. That we are seeing more derailments, more train breaks, because they are so long," Moulton said.

But when he talked to us this week, Moulton went further.

"I think that this official lied to me," Moulton said.

We told Moulton we’d learned that just 10 weeks before the executive's appearance before his Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Norfolk Southern had disclosed to the S.E.C. that it gave her more than $1 million in cash awards.

SCRIPPS NEWS MARK GREENBLATT: When she said that long trains were safe, would you have preferred that she also told you that she herself got cash awards, in part, for record train length?

REP. SETH MOULTON: I mean, frankly, she should have disclosed that before she even showed up to testify in front of Congress. This is a great credit to you and your investigation that we know about this now. And and we're going to be zeroing in on this much more closely.

Sanborn retired from Norfolk Southern in December. Scripps News' attempts to reach her through the company spokespeople were unsuccessful. An administrative assistant of a current board Sanborn sits on told us that she sent Sanborn our request for comment, but it went unanswered.

The findings from our investigation of Norfolk Southern’s executive cash awards also drew scrutiny from Republican Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio – who represents the East Palestine, Ohio, community.

"You want people to be paid for performance. Unfortunately, you have way too many train derailments in our country. And instead of paying, you know, massive bonuses to railway CEO's, I think we should be asking some tough questions about why we lag behind the rest of the world when it comes to safety," Vance said.

Last week, just three days after our investigation revealed Norfolk Southern president and CEO Alan Shaw personally received cash awards, related to making the company’s trains longer. The railroad issued a press release saying, "Shaw announced today that he will donate the entirety of his pre-scheduled stock sale of $445,000 to fund scholarships for East Palestine students."

A company spokesperson wrote us, "Alan Shaw made this decision without having factored in media coverage."

When asked if other executives would also make donations — or if the company would change what triggers cash awards at Norfolk Southern, a spokesperson said, "unable to make a forward-looking statement at this time."

"It looks like we need to have more hearings to get into this in more detail. I know that the next time any railroad official comes before me in Congress, I'm going to ask, you know, 'what are what are you being paid to tell me?'" Moulton said.