Cave tour boat capsizes near New York

According to the City of Lockport, the passengers were taking part in a cave tour when the boat capsized around 11:30 a.m.

Scripps News Buffalo
By Scripps News Staff
June 12, 2023

Multiple rescue crews are responding to a tour boat that capsized near New York. 

According to the City of Lockport, the passengers were taking part in a cave tour when the boat capsized at around 11:30 a.m. 

Scripps News Buffalo reports that four people were taken to a local hospital. A spokesperson for Eastern Niagara Health System said none of their injuries were believed to be critical.

The boat ride runs along the Erie Canal. It's billed as a 75-minute guided underground tour.